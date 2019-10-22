TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandSuffolk

Andrea Sorrentino, Town of Huntington, Town Board

By Deborah S. Morris deborah.morris@newsday.com @dsvmorris
Andrea Sorrentino

Republican 

Sorrentino, 54, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Working Families party lines. He is an elected Commissioner of the Huntington Fire Department.

Issues:

* Sorrentino said his biggest focus is to put the welfare of the people over politics. He would do that by focusing on such issues as water quality and fighting to keep taxes down.

* He said he would like to see the continued revitalization of Huntington Station, and business areas like Larkfield Road, downtown Huntington and the 110 Corridor (Melville).

* Sorrentino says he would like to see a moratorium on further development in the downtown Huntington area until parking and sewage issues are addressed.

Headshot of Newsday employee Deborah Morris on June

Deborah Morris is a native Long Islander and covers the town of Huntington.

