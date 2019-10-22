Andrea Sorrentino, Town of Huntington, Town Board

Andrea Sorrentino

Republican

Sorrentino, 54, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Working Families party lines. He is an elected Commissioner of the Huntington Fire Department.

Issues:

* Sorrentino said his biggest focus is to put the welfare of the people over politics. He would do that by focusing on such issues as water quality and fighting to keep taxes down.

* He said he would like to see the continued revitalization of Huntington Station, and business areas like Larkfield Road, downtown Huntington and the 110 Corridor (Melville).

* Sorrentino says he would like to see a moratorium on further development in the downtown Huntington area until parking and sewage issues are addressed.