Long IslandSuffolk

Andrea Stolz, Town of Brookhaven, District 5 Council

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
Andrea Stolz

Democratic

Stolz, 52, is running on the Democrat and Working Families party lines. She is seeking her first term.

ISSUES:

Stolz will work to make Long Island more affordable. . She wants to attract companies that can create middle class jobs. Stolz also wants to relax town regulations on accessory apartments in hopes of creating more housing opportunities.

She’s concerned about the smells at the Brookhaven Landfill, claiming it’s an impediment and distracting to students. She’ll work toward a robust recycling program and increase composting.

Stolz wants more government transparency.

Deon J. Hampton joined Newsday in June 2012. He covers Brookhaven Town.

