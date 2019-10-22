Thomas E. Murray III, Town of Islip, Supervisor

Thomas E. Murray, III

Democratic

Murray, 32, an attorney, is running on the Democrat, Working Families, Libertarian and SAM party lines.

ISSUES:

Murray said he wants to tackle what he sees as environmental and overdevelopment problems in the town.

He also called for suspending the Bay Shore meter program until the scope is better defined.

Murray said if elected, he would work on affordable housing as well as smart growth. "I want to start planning for the future," he said, adding "the town master plan hasn’t been updated since I was born."