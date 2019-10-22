Alexis Weik, Town of Islip, Receiver of Taxes
Alexis Weik
Republican
Weik, 47, is running on the Republican, Independence and Conservative party lines. She is seeking her third four-year term.
ISSUES:
Weik said she has updated the office during her tenure with online payment systems.
"Everything we do is now computerized with checks and balances," she said. "It was still manual when I took over the office with pen and paper."
Priorities for the future include improving customer service, Weik said, with twice the staff now available for assistance.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.