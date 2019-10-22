Talat Hamdani, Town of Brookhaven, District 3 Council

Talat Hamdani

Democratic

Hamdani, 67 , is running on the Democrat, Libertarian and Working Families party lines.

She is seeking her first four-year term.

ISSUES:

Hamdani said taxes are too high and that there is a lack of affordability. She said apartments are expensive, and there are no high paying jobs, making it difficult for millenniums to stay on Long Island.

She said people are complaining about potholes and more needs to be spent on roads.

Hamdani said recycling has become a problem. She’s pushing for same day trash and recycling pickup instead of alternative days.