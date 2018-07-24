A woman pulled from the waters off Wainscott on Saturday has been identified as a Wainscott resident, East Hampton Town police said.

Elizabeth Hummer, 58, was found floating in the ocean at 2:36 p.m. by a beachgoer who pulled her to shore near Beach Lane, police said.

Police and EMS were called to the scene but efforts to revive Hummer were not successful, authorities said.

The cause of death has not yet been determined and is pending a report by the Suffolk County medical examiner’s office, police said.

Investigators say the death does not appear to be suspicious.