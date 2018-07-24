TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Morning
79° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Police identify woman found dead in waters off Wainscott

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com
Print

A woman pulled from the waters off Wainscott on Saturday has been identified as a Wainscott resident, East Hampton Town police said.

Elizabeth Hummer, 58, was found floating in the ocean at 2:36 p.m. by a beachgoer who pulled her to shore near Beach Lane, police said. 

Police and EMS were called to the scene but efforts to revive Hummer were not successful, authorities said.

The cause of death has not yet been determined and is pending a report by the Suffolk County medical examiner’s office, police said.

Investigators say the death does not appear to be suspicious.

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

LI ice rink offers free skating for kids
The Nassau SPCA has confirmed sightings of coyotes Nassau SPCA confirms sightings of coyotes
Daniel Riemenschneider was charged Monday with robbery and Cops: Gunman arrested in 7-Eleven robberies
Muggy conditions continue with chance of thunderstorms at Forecast: Sunny, muggy before storm risk returns
Long Island Rail Road passengers at Penn Station LIRR: Expect a normal Tuesday commute
This 1937 Brookville home has English gardens by Famous garden tied to $2.59M LI home