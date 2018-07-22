TODAY'S PAPER
Female body pulled from water in East Hampton

By David M. Schwartz david.schwartz@newsday.com
A woman was pulled from the water off East Hampton and pronounced dead Sunday afternoon, police said.

About 2:36 p.m. police and EMS were called to the ocean front to the west of Beach Lane after another beach goer pulled the unresponsive woman from the water, according to a police news release.

Efforts to revive her were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her identity is being witheld until her family is notified.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call East Hampton Town Police at (631) 537-7575.

