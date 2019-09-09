Following a study’s suggestions for how to improve Lindenhurst Village's downtown, officials are hoping grant money will materialize to upgrade sidewalks, install wayfinding signs and enhance streetscapes as the first steps to boost walkability.

Babylon-based engineering firm Greenman-Pedersen Inc. conducted the walkability study for the village, funded by a Suffolk County grant, encouraging the village to invest in various projects.

Among the recommendations is adding bike lanes, bike boxes and more bike racks. The engineering firm suggests implementing “road diets” by removing lanes and adding medians.

The engineers also suggest expanding the Village Square public space and enhancing streetscape beautification by adding lighting and street furniture. It also recommends improving parking and connecting people more easily to transit.

Douglas Madlon, the village administrator clerk, said having the study gives the village a plan to point to when submitting grant applications for “improving walkability and traffic and making it safe.”

The study came after the village held community forums, walk audits and an online poll to collect feedback from residents and business owners.

Village officials, including Trustee RJ Renna, are hoping to receive a $350,000 county grant to get the sidewalk, wayfinding and streetscape projects off the ground.

“We’re out for the best interests of the village, and the intention for this money doesn’t matter, it’s a jumpstart fund,” Renna said. “Any project that happens in the village is going to be a good one.”

He particularly wants to highlight just how much parking the village has, and that requires wayfinding signs.

“There is parking, but we need to show people where it is,” Renna said, adding that as more businesses open more parking will be required, so having future goals is also helpful.

We need to “craft that gently and strategically,” he added.

Renna said the village is interviewing candidates for a grant writer position. “The village is going to be very, very aggressive in our endeavor to win the [state] money,” he said.

The village applied for a $10 million state grant for downtown revitalization but didn’t get it. Renna said they will reapply next year and continue to seek other state and county grants.

The $350,000 county grant also isn’t guaranteed.

“We are still receiving and reviewing formal requests from several municipalities across the county and are in the process of finalizing our nomination,” county spokeswoman Marykate Guilfoyle said.