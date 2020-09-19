A man died while trying to run away from a hit-and-run crash in North Babylon, Suffolk County police said Saturday.

Allen Anderson, 33, of upstate Wallkill, appears to have suffered a "medical event" and collapsed a few feet away from the crash at the intersection of Woods Road and Erlanger Boulevard, police said. Anderson was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he died.

Police said the driver of a 2003 Toyota Camry lost control of the car, struck a pole and a parked car at 2:20 p.m. Anderson and another man in the Camry took off on foot after the crash, police said. Suffolk police have not found the second man. No one else was hurt, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Suffolk County police Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.