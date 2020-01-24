A Riverhead Town Justice Court Judge on Friday found former Mets second baseman Wally Backman not guilty of assaulting his then-girlfriend during a domestic incident at the woman’s home last August.

Judge Lori Hulse found Backman, now the manager of the Long Island Ducks, not guilty of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation, following a weeklong bench trial.

"I said for Day One on August 30 that I never touched her, never laid a hand on her. I am happy for the team that I had to help me. Justice was served," Backman said following the verdict.

Prosecutors contend that Backman, 60, of Deer Park, pushed Amanda Byrnes against a wall during a dispute on Aug. 30 at her Riverhead home, and then her twisted her left hand as she tried to call 911.

But Backman’s Attorneys, William Keahon of Hauppauge and Stephen Civardi of Freeport, portrayed the former major leaguer as the victim of overeager police and a mentally unstable ex-girlfriend.

They said Byrnes has a history of making false accusations and a lengthy criminal record including convictions for aggravated harassment, endangering the welfare of a child and petit larceny.

During his closing argument Friday, Civardi called the charges a “travesty” that unfairly damaged Backman’s life and career.

“These charges could cost him a job in the big leagues,” Civardi said. “They have tremendous ramifications for him and his family.”

But prosecutor Kyle Grasser argued that the facts of the case backed up Byrnes account.

“There has been no inconsistencies in her story,” Grasser said. “She did not contradict herself at any point during this trial. She did not waver.”

Byrnes, 39, testified that Backman had been drinking and was intoxicated when he drove her car from the Ducks’ ballpark in Central Islip to her home the night before the arrest.

The couple argued off-and-on most of the night and Backman became enraged as she got ready for work the next morning, accusing her of sleeping with one of his players, she said. Byrnes eventually reached out to her mother who called 911.

“I was in a panic for my safety,” Byrnes testified. “It was scary, what he had done to me.”

Byrnes said she suffered lacerations to her hand from Backman's 1986 World Series championship ring and needed surgery in November to repair her pacemaker, which shifted after Backman pushed her against the wall. Backman's Attorneys pointed to records from Byrnes' cardiologist showing the incident unlikely caused the pacemaker to become dislodged.

Civardi disputed Byrnes' account and said Backman told responding officers that he wanted to end the relationship but that she took his keys and phone to prevent him from leaving.

"He was not intoxicated; not impaired; not stumbling," Civardi said. "He was not doing anything except trying to leave."

Byrnes has a history of making unsubstantiated complaints to police about previous boyfriends, making at least 70 calls to Riverhead Police since 2011, Civardi said.

Byrnes acknowledged under cross-examination that she had nine ex-boyfriends arrested after they ended their relationships with her. She admitted to pleading guilty to aggravated harassment after one relationship ended, but denied throwing a brick through a window at the man’s home or threatening his wife and children. Byrnes said she didn’t recall loaning another ex her car, and then reporting it stolen.

In court Friday, Keahon read from six Riverhead Police reports filed by previous boyfriends of Byrnes over the past decade, including a Southampton Town police officer.

The men said Byrnes had behaved erratically, hiding property, making threats and often preventing them from leaving her home. Affidavits of the incidents, obtained by Newsday, support the accounts of the men.

"How do you prosecute any citizen when … you know the complaining witness has a history of psychiatric problems and of making false reports to police that are ultimately dismissed," Civardi said.

Grasser on Friday acknowledged Byrnes' troubled history but said they did not prove that she was not victimized by Backman.

"Does it mean she cannot be a victim because she has a tendency to pick bad men" he asked. "Does that mean she should have her 911 privileges revoked?"

John Ray, Byrnes' Sayville attorney, who represents her in a multimillion lawsuit filed in September against Backman, contends Backman's defense team had unfairly blamed the victim.

Backman played for the Mets from 1980 to 1988 and was a key member of the 1986 World Series championship team. He coached in the Mets’ system from 2010 to 2016 and was named the sixth manager in the Ducks’ history in 2018.

In 2001, Backman was charged with misdemeanor harassment for an incident involving his wife and her friend in Oregon and later pleaded guilty. A year earlier, Backman was arrested and later convicted on a DUI charge in Kennewick, Washington.