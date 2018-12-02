TODAY'S PAPER
Police respond to 'staged altercation' at Commack Walmart

Police respond to Walmart on Crooked Hill Road

Police respond to Walmart on Crooked Hill Road in Commack on Sunday. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Jesse Coburn jesse.coburn@newsday.com @jesse_coburn
A “staged altercation” at a Walmart in Commack on Sunday resulted in Suffolk County and New York State Police officers responding to calls about a possible active shooter, police said.

Officers responded to the Walmart on Crooked Hill Road after receiving 911 calls about an active shooter in the store shortly before 1 p.m., according to a statement released by the Suffolk County Police Department.

Police then determined that there had been no shots fired. Instead, three men were filming two other men staging a fight, in which one appeared to slap the other, and “the sound of the slap led some people to believe that a shot may have been fired,” the statement read.

Additionally, one man screamed “there is a gun,” according to the statement.

Police did not say whether they had identified the men or would press charges.

“The investigation is continuing,” the statement read.

A call to the store went unanswered. The company's media relations office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

