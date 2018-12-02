A “staged altercation” at a Walmart in Commack on Sunday resulted in Suffolk County and New York State Police officers responding to calls about a possible active shooter, police said.

Officers responded to the Walmart on Crooked Hill Road after receiving 911 calls about an active shooter in the store shortly before 1 p.m., according to a statement released by the Suffolk County Police Department.

Police then determined that there had been no shots fired. Instead, three men were filming two other men staging a fight, in which one appeared to slap the other, and “the sound of the slap led some people to believe that a shot may have been fired,” the statement read.

Additionally, one man screamed “there is a gun,” according to the statement.

Police did not say whether they had identified the men or would press charges.

“The investigation is continuing,” the statement read.

A call to the store went unanswered. The company's media relations office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.