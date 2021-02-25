TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandSuffolk

Mount Sinai cemetery employee killed when grave collapses on him, police say

The scene at Washington Memorial Park in Mount

The scene at Washington Memorial Park in Mount Sinai, where a worker was killed when a grave collapsed on him, according to police. Credit: Stringer News

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A cemetery employee was killed early Thursday in Mount Sinai when the grave he was working in collapsed on him, Suffolk County police said.

The identity of the worker was not immediately released, but police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the incident took place at Washington Memorial Park on Canal Road and said it was reported in a 911 call around 8:30 a.m. — and firefighters and police responded.

Police said the worker was "leveling out the bottom of a grave when the grave collapsed on him," trapping him under mounds of dirt.

Police said detectives are investigating the incident and additional details were not immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

