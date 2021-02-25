A cemetery employee was killed early Thursday in Mount Sinai when the grave he was working in collapsed on him, Suffolk County police said.

The identity of the worker was not immediately released, but police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the incident took place at Washington Memorial Park on Canal Road and said it was reported in a 911 call around 8:30 a.m. — and firefighters and police responded.

Police said the worker was "leveling out the bottom of a grave when the grave collapsed on him," trapping him under mounds of dirt.

Police said detectives are investigating the incident and additional details were not immediately available.

