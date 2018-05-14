The Watch Hill marina on Fire Island reopens Friday after being closed since September 2016 so electrical and lighting systems damaged by superstorm Sandy could be replaced, the National Park Service said.

The marina at Sailors Haven to the west, which reopened in summer 2015 after months of Sandy-related repairs, also will open on Friday, officials said.

There will be a phased opening at both marinas to allow for repair of pilings damaged by ice over the winter, officials said.

“We are excited to have both sites up and running this season,” Fire Island National Seashore facility manager Jim Dunphy said in a news release. “With the opening of Watch Hill we can close the chapter on Hurricane Sandy recovery at Fire Island National Seashore.”

The Watch Hill marina was supposed to reopen last summer but the $5.4 million project to repair damage inflicted by Sandy in 2012 was delayed because of “unforeseen and necessary repairs to the substructure,” Dunphy said in August. The project’s cost went up another $1.5 million, according to officials.

Love Watch Hill and Sailors Haven Inc. will run the revamped marina, snack bar, restaurant, camp store, and campground at Watch Hill; and the marina and snack bar at Sailors Haven. Campsites at the Watch Hill family tent campground will be available to walk-ins starting Friday on a first-come, first-served basis.

Love Watch Hill and Sailors Haven Inc. will offer a small number of seasonal slips at Watch Hill, and it is working to finalize an advanced booking option for both marinas, officials said.

More information on the marina and campground reservation systems will be available soon through LoveFins.com, officials said.

On Friday the Park Service visitor centers and restrooms at Watch Hill and Sailors Haven will be fully operational. More details on the concession services at Watch Hill and Sailors Haven will be posted to NPS.gov/FIIS and @FireIslandNPS on Facebook as they become available.

The marina at Watch Hill, across the Great South Bay from Patchogue, has 175 public boat slips, the majority of which accommodate between 10 and 14 foot beams and offer electric. There are 23 slips which accommodate 15- to 18- foot beams. For more information, visit nps.gov/fiis/planyourvisit/watchhill.htm

Sailors Haven, across the bay from West Sayville, has a 45-slip marina that can accommodate boats with beams between 10 and 18 feet. All slips have electric and water. For more information, nps.gov/fiis/planyourvisit/sailorshaven.htm.