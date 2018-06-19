Southampton Town officials are looking to renegotiate an agreement with a Water Mill property owner after community members spoke out against the deal, claiming it essentially turned public land into the gated driveway of a Hamptons estate.

In February, the five-member Southampton Trustees — a separate governing body from the town board entrusted as the stewards of some public lands — reached a 15-year agreement with financier and Rose Hill Road property owner Randy Frankel to dredge a boat ramp leading to Mecox Bay and maintain the nearby parking area.

In exchange, Frankel, who is a minority owner of the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team and owns Shinn Estate Vineyards in Mattituck, has encroached on a portion of the .61-acre Trustee-owned parcel, installing privet and arborvitae to shield a portion of it from public access and building a circular driveway for his bayfront home.

The work has narrowed the entranceway to the boat ramp from 60 feet to about 16 feet. A grassy area commonly used for picnics has been removed, and residents said it will be harder to fit multiple trucks with boat trailers on the property.

“The primary duties of the trustees is to preserve and protect properties like this,” said Fred Havemeyer, a former Trustee who has spoken publicly against the deal. “It’s fundamentally so wrong it’s a crime.”

Critics of the deal packed Town Hall on Monday for the rare trustee meeting held in the evening to discuss the issue. Town officials said the maintenance was intended to keep the boat ramp usable for the public while saving taxpayer money.

Trustee president Ed Warner Jr. said no public hearing was held on the issue because the board did not think the proposal was controversial. Town officials said they will reach out to Frankel to see whether a compromise can be reached.

“When you get things wrong on the East End, they let you know,” Warner said.