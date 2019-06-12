TODAY'S PAPER
Southampton Town to fund $4M project to bring public water to East Quogue residents 

The contamination was discovered at a monitoring well

The contamination was discovered at a monitoring well in a long-closed Southampton Town landfill in early 2018, revealing levels of perfluorooctanesulfonic acid, or PFOS.   Photo Credit: Gordon M. Grant

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Southampton Town is moving forward with a town-funded plan to bring public water to dozens of residents in East Quogue where perfluorinated compounds were discovered in nearly 50 private wells, though property owners can expect to lay out money and pay taxes on a portion of the work.

The contamination was discovered at a monitoring well in a long-closed town landfill in early 2018, revealing levels of perfluorooctanesulfonic acid, or PFOS, at 11,200 parts per trillion. A state panel in December recommended a drinking water standard of no more than 10 parts per trillion for PFOS and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), chemicals once used in firefighting foam and nonstick household products.

Twelve residents have applied to connect to existing water mains, and the Suffolk County Water Authority expects to begin extending the system to additional households by this fall, officials said.

“All the pieces are in place and we’re making progress,” said Deputy Southampton Town Supervisor Frank Zappone.

The town has set aside $4 million for the work, which will be financed through the town’s Community Preservation Fund. The cost to extend about 10,000 feet of water mains is estimated to be $1.4 million. There is a separate price to hook up properties to the system.

The Community Preservation Fund is financed through a 2 percent real estate transfer tax in the five East End towns.

The town and the water authority have also applied for a state Water Infrastructure Improvement Act Grant to offset the cost, Zappone said.

The proposed program will be available to 111 residents in the area, who will be asked to finance their connection to the public system and then apply for a town rebate. Although the town will fund the project, residents will likely receive 1099 forms and pay taxes on the rebates under the structure of the program.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

