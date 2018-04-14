TODAY'S PAPER
3 rescued from choppy Plum Gut Harbor waters, authorities say

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @StefanieDazio
Two men were rescued Saturday night from choppy Plum Gut Harbor waters while a third was helped off their motor boat, the Orient Fire Department chief said.

The two men were in the water for longer than 45 minutes, Chief Bill Wysocki said. One was rescued by U.S. Department of Homeland Security personnel from Plum Island and the other was saved by firefighters on a rubber raft. The Homeland Security officials also reached the third man who remained on the boat. All three were wearing life jackets.

“They’re all cold,” Wysocki said, adding that they were being taken to Eastern Long Island Hospital.

The men were found where Gardiners Bay meets the Long Island Sound just off Orient Point in the harbor.

“It’s pretty choppy out here,” he said. “It’s very windy, cold.”

Firefighters from Greenport and Southold also responded.

Homeland Security officials and Town of Southold police could not immediately be reached for comment.

