A Bayport man who took his water scooter out for a spin on the Great South Bay Tuesday evening was thrown off the watercraft and drifted for about two hours before he managed to reach shore and call for help, police said.

William Sullivan, 52, left Homans Creek aboard the Yamaha watercraft at about 6:30 p.m. and when he didn’t return an hour later as planned, his wife called 911 and reported him missing at 7:55 p.m., Suffolk County police said in a news release.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Suffolk police and fire departments mobilized a search and rescue effort that included sending up a helicopter and launching two Suffolk patrol boats and multiple fire rescue boats, police said.

Police officers on one of the patrol boats, Marine Mike, found the watercraft off Barrett Beach at 8:11 p.m., but no Sullivan, police said.

“Sullivan had been knocked off the watercraft by a wave and floated for approximately two hours before reaching shore near the east end of Fire Island Pines, where he called 911,” police said, about four miles from the mouth of Homans Creek.

The Patchogue Fire Department fire boat ferried Sullivan to Bayport, where an ambulance took him to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue for evaluation, police said.