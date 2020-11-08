Week kicks off with above average temperatures

Expect sunny and warm fall days early this week as unusually high temperatures make it feel more like September than November on Long Island.

Sunday is predicted to be sunny with temperatures reaching the low 70s, according to the National Weather Service. That’s about 15 degrees above the normal high of 56 degrees for this day at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip.

Then the overnight low is expected to dip into the upper-40s before climbing again the next day.

More pleasant weather is in the forecast for Monday after a patchy fog lifts around 8 a.m. The day looks sunny with a high in the upper 60s, according to the weather service. That trend continues Tuesday, which is predicted to be sunny with a high in the mid-60s

Showers are likely on Wednesday, Veterans Day, mainly after noon. Otherwise the day looks cloudy with patchy fog before 9 a.m. and a high around 66.

Showers are again likely on Thursday before 9 a.m. The day is predicted to be cloudy with a high in the mid-60s.

The sun returns Friday and Saturday with the highs much closer to normal in the mid-to-upper 50s, according to the weather service.