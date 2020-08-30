TODAY'S PAPER
Vehicle splits in two, snaps utility pole in West Babylon, police say

Suffolk police are investigating a crash on the

Suffolk police are investigating a crash on the westbound Sunrise Highway service road between Sand Street and Farber Drive in West Babylon at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday in which a driver hit a utility pole, splitting it in two, before fleeing the scene, authorities said.. Credit: James Carbone

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Suffolk police are investigating a crash in West Babylon early Sunday in which a driver hit and snapped a utility pole and split the vehicle in two, before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

Police responded to a report of a crash on the westbound Sunrise Highway service road between Sand Street and Farber Drive about 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The driver and any occupants of the vehicle had fled on foot before police arrived, police said.

The investigation is continuing.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

