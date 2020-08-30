Suffolk police are investigating a crash in West Babylon early Sunday in which a driver hit and snapped a utility pole and split the vehicle in two, before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

Police responded to a report of a crash on the westbound Sunrise Highway service road between Sand Street and Farber Drive about 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The driver and any occupants of the vehicle had fled on foot before police arrived, police said.

The investigation is continuing.