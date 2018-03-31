TODAY'S PAPER
West Babylon house fire injures 5, chief says

The West Babylon Fire Department responds to a

The West Babylon Fire Department responds to a house fire on Sixth Street about 5:20 a.m. Saturday. Photo Credit: Paul Mazza

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Five people were injured in a blaze that badly damaged a house in West Babylon on Saturday, the fire chief said.

Chief Eric Schumann said the fire started shortly before 5:20 a.m. at a two-story, wood-frame house on Sixth Street.

“The entire right side of the house was fully involved,” when firefighters arrived, Schumann said. “We had to remove an unconscious victim who was on the first floor at the bottom of the stairs.”

Schumann said two other people suffered smoke inhalation, but he had no information on the nature of the injuries for the two others.

The chief said all of the injured were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip.

The identities of those injured have not been released.

Schumann said the cause and origin of the fire are being investigated by Suffolk County arson and fire officials.

“The house is still standing, but the fire spread to the back of the house as well,” Schumann said.

