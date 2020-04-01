Fire damages home in West Babylon

Firefighters from four Suffolk County departments battled a Wednesday morning blaze that damaged a home in West Babylon, Suffolk County police and fire officials said.

There were no injuries associated with the fire, which occurred at a home on Little East Neck Road, at the corner of Nims Avenue, and was reported in a 911 call at 7:02 a.m., officials said.

Firefighters from West Babylon, North Babylon, Babylon and Lindenhurst all responded to the scene.

Police said the cause of the fire is under investigation.