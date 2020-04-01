TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Afternoon
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
50° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Fire damages home in West Babylon

Firefighters battle a blaze in West Babylon on

Firefighters battle a blaze in West Babylon on Wednesday morning.  Credit: Paul Mazza

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Firefighters from four Suffolk County departments battled a Wednesday morning blaze that damaged a home in West Babylon, Suffolk County police and fire officials said.

There were no injuries associated with the fire, which occurred at a home on Little East Neck Road, at the corner of Nims Avenue, and was reported in a 911 call at 7:02 a.m., officials said.

Firefighters from West Babylon, North Babylon, Babylon and Lindenhurst all responded to the scene.

Police said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran gives an update Coronavirus on Long Island: See live updates
Newsday reporter Herbie Wheeler at work. Herbie Wheeler, a pioneering journalist and Newsday icon, dies at 96
Governor Andrew Cuomo gives his daily briefing on Cuomo: Coronavirus cases over 83,000 in NY; nearly 8,000 new positives overnight
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Coronavirus: Your questions answered
A Riverhead police officer was in serious condition Cops: Officer seriously injured in crash during pursuit
Joe Ruf, 45, of Babylon, catches a stripped Striped bass season to open; partyboats in limbo
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search