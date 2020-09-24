Suffolk police arrested and charged a West Babylon man Thursday with possession of child pornography, authorities said.

Brian Anderson, 67, was charged with possessing a sexual performance by a child, a felony, police said.

The Suffolk police Computer Crimes Unit began investigating Anderson after receiving a tip from the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to police. Detectives would not say when they got the tip, a Suffolk police spokesman said.

Officers from the Computer Crimes Unit, along with Canine Section and First Precinct officers, searched Anderson’s home at 3:30 p.m. Thursday and arrested him after finding child pornography on his desktop computer.

Anderson is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 14 at First District Court in Central Islip.