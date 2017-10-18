A West Babylon man was killed in a two-car crash Tuesday evening in the hamlet, police said.
The man was driving west on Locust Avenue in a 2016 Honda CR-V about 4:55 p.m. and turned left onto southbound Little East Neck Road, Suffolk County police said.
His car was hit by a northbound 2016 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Catherine Vezzi, 40, of Massapequa, police said.
The driver of the Honda, a West Babylon man whose identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin, died of his injuries at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, police said.
Vezzi was treated for minor injuries at the same hospital and released, police said.
The investigation is continuing, police said.
