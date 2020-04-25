TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Evening
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
57° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Parade of cars pays tribute to 3 West Babylon residents who recently died

Carol Wickliffe-Campbell, center, with daughters Nyla, left, and

Carol Wickliffe-Campbell, center, with daughters Nyla, left, and Jordan, right, on the steps of their West Babylon home during a drive-by memorial service Saturday for husband and father Derrick Campbell. Credit: Newsday / Steve Pfost

By Dandan Zou dandan.zou@newsday.com
Print

With horns blaring, dozens of vehicles lined West Babylon streets Saturday afternoon in a memorial parade to visit three families who recently lost a loved ones.

Denise Leary, president of the Belmont Lake Civic Association of North Babylon, said families stood on their porches and lawns as the parade of cars drove by, paying tribute to John Norris, a former police officer, and Trevor Whyte, a volunteer poll worker. Both men died of COVID-19.

People also drove pass the house of Derrick Campbell, whose cause of death is not yet clear. Campbell was a regular volunteer and a basketball coach. The event was a surprise for Campbell’s two daughters.

“We don’t want to wait to honor other people. We’ve lost so many,” Leary said of the motivation to organize a “driving memorial” in the era of social distancing. “It’s important they know who these men were, their volunteer work and their stewardship.”

By Dandan Zou dandan.zou@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Elaine Miller of Malverne said far fewer commercial Coronavirus crisis changes how we experience the world
Lifeguards on duty for the 16th Annual Jones Make remote work more fun with Zoom backgrounds from Newsday
Samuel White in an undated photo. Man files $160 million lawsuit against Suffolk
Pixie, a 2-year-old at Last Hope Animal Rescue Amid pandemic, LI animal shelters are far from empty
Robert Corrado, owner of PuroClean, of Smithtown, wipes Coronavirus on Long Island: Latest updates
Rep. Lee Zeldin in Saint James on Dec. Brown: Who you gonna call? Lee Zeldin.
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search