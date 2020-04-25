With horns blaring, dozens of vehicles lined West Babylon streets Saturday afternoon in a memorial parade to visit three families who recently lost a loved ones.

Denise Leary, president of the Belmont Lake Civic Association of North Babylon, said families stood on their porches and lawns as the parade of cars drove by, paying tribute to John Norris, a former police officer, and Trevor Whyte, a volunteer poll worker. Both men died of COVID-19.

People also drove pass the house of Derrick Campbell, whose cause of death is not yet clear. Campbell was a regular volunteer and a basketball coach. The event was a surprise for Campbell’s two daughters.

“We don’t want to wait to honor other people. We’ve lost so many,” Leary said of the motivation to organize a “driving memorial” in the era of social distancing. “It’s important they know who these men were, their volunteer work and their stewardship.”