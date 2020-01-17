A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle when crossing the street in West Babylon on Friday afternoon, Suffolk County police said.

Paula James, 60, of West Babylon, was hit by a 2006 Kia shortly before 6 p.m. while she crossed Little East Neck Road north of 12th Street, police said.

James was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital and Medical Center in West Islip, police said.

The driver of the Kia, Ruben Argueta, 55, of Wyandanch, was uninjured. The Kia was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone who has information on the crash is urged to call First Squad detectives at 631-854-8152.