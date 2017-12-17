A fire in the West Babylon school district garage destroyed two school buses early Sunday, a district official said.

No one was injured in the blaze that also damaged two other buses and the side of the garage building around 3 a.m., Superintendent Yiendhy Farrelly said in a statement issued Sunday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Suffolk County fire marshal’s office.

“The safety of our students and bus drivers is our top priority, and we are taking the necessary steps to ensure that our busing schedule will not be affected for school this week,” Farrelly said in the statement.

Representatives of the county fire marshal’s office and the West Babylon Fire Department were not available to comment.

