TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 53° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 53° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

West Babylon school district fire destroys buses, official says

An early morning fire in the West Babylon school district garage destroyed two school buses on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, a district official said. No one was injured in the blaze, which also damaged two other buses and the side of the garage building around 3 a.m. (Credit: Paul Mazza)

By Rachelle Blidner rachelle.blidner@newsday.com @rachelleblidner
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A fire in the West Babylon school district garage destroyed two school buses early Sunday, a district official said.

No one was injured in the blaze that also damaged two other buses and the side of the garage building around 3 a.m., Superintendent Yiendhy Farrelly said in a statement issued Sunday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Suffolk County fire marshal’s office.

“The safety of our students and bus drivers is our top priority, and we are taking the necessary steps to ensure that our busing schedule will not be affected for school this week,” Farrelly said in the statement.

Representatives of the county fire marshal’s office and the West Babylon Fire Department were not available to comment.

Headshot

Rachelle Blidner covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Experts say the tax bill Congress is poised Experts: Tax bill could depress LI home prices
Payments in lieu of taxes granted by the Audit blames school district for tax hikes
Police respond to the scene where a person Train hits person on tracks, LIRR says
Demetrius Blackwell faces a maximum of life in Sentencing day for NYPD cop-killer
Brady Rymer and the Fa-La-Las, from left, Skylar Singer films music video featuring LI kids
Trooper Joseph J. Gallagher, 35, is in Official: State trooper in ‘fight of his life’
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE