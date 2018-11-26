TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Afternoon
51° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Westhampton Beach asst. fire chief found with 175 packets of heroin, cops say

Kevin Raynor, a third assistant chief for the department, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to a criminal complaint.

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

A Westhampton Beach assistant fire chief was arrested after police found him with 175 packets of heroin he intended to sell Saturday evening, court documents filed Monday show.

Kevin Raynor, 32, of Westhampton Beach had 175 "glassine envelopes" containing heroin packaged for sale, according to a criminal complaint filed in Southampton Town Justice Court. Raynor, "knowingly and unlawfully possessed a narcotic with the intent to sell it," the complaint states.

He was arrested on Carols Way in Hampton Bays shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday and charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. It is not clear if he entered a plea for the charge.

Raynor, who is listed as a third assistant chief on the fire department's website, as well as representatives from the Westhampton Beach Fire Department, could not be reached for comment.

Southampton Town Police representatives did not immediately comment on the arrest.

Vera

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk police at the Northwood Court home in Cops: Man stabs brother in Dix Hills home
Former Suffolk County police chief of department James Ex-police chief leaves prison, sent to halfway house
Cars and pedestrians navigate flooded roads and sidewalks Forecast: Heavy rain possible for p.m. commute
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), seen Nov. 6, is 1600: Dems line up for 2020 like it's a Black Friday sale
Actor Alec Baldwin exits Manhattan criminal court after Baldwin released without bail in parking assault case
Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen and other board Town board votes on hiring its own financial consultant