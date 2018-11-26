A Westhampton Beach assistant fire chief was arrested after police found him with 175 packets of heroin he intended to sell Saturday evening, court documents filed Monday show.

Kevin Raynor, 32, of Westhampton Beach had 175 "glassine envelopes" containing heroin packaged for sale, according to a criminal complaint filed in Southampton Town Justice Court. Raynor, "knowingly and unlawfully possessed a narcotic with the intent to sell it," the complaint states.

He was arrested on Carols Way in Hampton Bays shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday and charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. It is not clear if he entered a plea for the charge.

Raynor, who is listed as a third assistant chief on the fire department's website, as well as representatives from the Westhampton Beach Fire Department, could not be reached for comment.

Southampton Town Police representatives did not immediately comment on the arrest.