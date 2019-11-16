TODAY'S PAPER
Driver seriously hurt after crashing into concrete pillar in West Islip, police say

The West Islip Fire Department and Suffolk County

The West Islip Fire Department and Suffolk County Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Udall Road early Saturday morning. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A 21-year-old man suffered serious injuries after losing control of his car and crashing into a concrete pillar in West Islip Saturday morning, Suffolk police said.

Brandon Johnson of West Islip was heading northbound on Udall Road in a 2006 Dodge Charger around 3 a.m. when his car hit a pillar under the Sunrise Highway overpass, police said. He is now being treated at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip.

Johnson's vehicle will undergo safety checks. Anyone with information about the crash should call 631-854-8352.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

