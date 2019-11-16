A 21-year-old man suffered serious injuries after losing control of his car and crashing into a concrete pillar in West Islip Saturday morning, Suffolk police said.

Brandon Johnson of West Islip was heading northbound on Udall Road in a 2006 Dodge Charger around 3 a.m. when his car hit a pillar under the Sunrise Highway overpass, police said. He is now being treated at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip.

Johnson's vehicle will undergo safety checks. Anyone with information about the crash should call 631-854-8352.