TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Lindenhurst man killed in single-vehicle crash, police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

An eastbound driver on the Sunrise Service Road was killed when his 2014 Honda sedan left the lanes, crossed the grass median and crashed into the concrete wall that supports the Robert Moses Causeway on Sunday evening in West Islip, Suffolk police said.

Joseph J. Pehowich, 37, of Lindenhurst, was pronounced dead after the one-vehicle crash at approximately 8:40 p.m. at the Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.

The safety of the Honda will be checked.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the detectives at 631-854-8352.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

Bethpage Ride share bikes in their rack at
County's bike share program seeks to expand into Southold
Southampton's Climate Action Plan is expected to
Southampton awards $149G contract to draft climate action plan 
Amityville residents, from left, Dave Ehlers, Susan Geiger,
'This lake is dying.' Amityville residents petition to save popular recreational spot
Greenvale's Wheatley Plaza draws shoppers to its high-end
Tiny Greenvale a magnet for high-end shopping and dining
RFK Bridge ramps views from 125th street and
NYS trooper, MTA officer injured in incident on RFK Bridge, officials say
Scientists do not yet know how effective the
Experts: Get-togethers likely to fuel COVID rise on LI; omicron impact unknown
Didn’t find what you were looking for?