Lindenhurst man killed in single-vehicle crash, police say

An eastbound driver on the Sunrise Service Road was killed when his 2014 Honda sedan left the lanes, crossed the grass median and crashed into the concrete wall that supports the Robert Moses Causeway on Sunday evening in West Islip, Suffolk police said.

Joseph J. Pehowich, 37, of Lindenhurst, was pronounced dead after the one-vehicle crash at approximately 8:40 p.m. at the Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.

The safety of the Honda will be checked.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the detectives at 631-854-8352.