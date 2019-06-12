TODAY'S PAPER
West Islip house fire injures 4 firefighters, authorities say

Firefighters work at the scene of the house

Firefighters work at the scene of the house fire on Jefferson Avenue in West Islip on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Paul Mazza

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Four firefighters were injured battling a West Islip blaze that started in a barbecue grill on the back deck and was put under control by at least seven departments Wednesday night, authorities said.

Flames tore into the house on Jefferson Avenue just before 6:30 p.m., according to the Suffolk Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services.

At the front of the house, firefighters in a tower ladder could be seen confronting flames burning the second floor as more than a dozen other firefighters gathered in the front yard. They had propped up three ladders against the front of the house.

The blaze was under control in an hour, but not before four firefighters sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital, authorities said.

Suffolk police said the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Other details were not immediately available, including the nature of the injuries and how the fire was able to spread quickly. West Islip fire chiefs were not immediately available for comment.

