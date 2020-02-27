Debate over turning old West Islip school into senior housing

The majority of residents who spoke at a community forum this week said they oppose turning the abandoned Emil D. Masera Elementary School property in West Islip into proposed senior apartments.

Before the meeting Tuesday, school board president Steve Gellar said an agreement was not yet complete with the developer, who has not been publicly named. The developer did not attend the meeting.

“But like I said, there were a couple of key issues that are not agreed upon and we cannot move forward with them yet at this point,” said Gellar, referring to items such as required variance requests.

The proposal for the 650 Udall Rd. property calls for turning the building into housing for people ages 55 and older, school officials said. The development would be a mix of condos and two-bedroom, two-bathroom rentals. Pending town approval, the developer could build up to 132 units.

In 1955, the building originally opened as Paumanok Elementary School. After being renamed the Emil D. Masera Elementary School, the building closed its doors in 1992 because of declining enrollment, Superintendent Bernadette Burns said. In 2000, the building was leased to Eastern Suffolk BOCES through 2009, and in 2010, BOCES renewed for another 10 years. BOCES vacated the building last October.

After exploring options, the board contacted Jamie Winkler, a West Islip-based broker, to solicit offers for the 11-acre property. The asking price for the property is $8 million, according to Loopnet.com, a commercial real estate website.

School officials have said West Islip is the only hamlet in the Town of Islip without condominium or rental housing for people ages 55 and older. Census data show that 15.3% of West Islip residents are ages 65 and over.

Shawn Gallagher, who went to elementary school at Masera, said the community has a great opportunity to use the building for something different. About 250 people attended the forum.

“I’m just urging the board to rethink this program, take a look at something that satisfies everybody’s hopes and dreams for this piece of property and doesn’t overburden the community with more traffic,” Gallaher, 38, said.

Maria Percorale said she was upset that others believe seniors would bring a negative element into the community.

"A place that would offer, especially West Islip residents, older residents a place to live would be, I think, very nice, and I would be one of the people to try it,” said Percorale, 78, who has lived in the hamlet since 1964.

School officials would have to decide before the March 12 board meeting whether to put a proposition on the May 19 ballot to approve the sale.