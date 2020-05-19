Arson Squad investigators are trying to determine the cause of an early morning fire that gutted a vacant commercial building Tuesday on West Main Street in Patchogue, Suffolk County police and fire officials said.

The fire was reported in a 911 call at 4:18 a.m. and firefighters from Patchogue, North Patchogue and Blue Point arrived to find the building fully engulfed, officials said. Fire officials said three commercial garage bays were destroyed and officials said there was a partial collapse.

Firefighters were able to protect a separate nearby structure and officials said there were no reported injuries.

Photos from the scene showed firefighters dousing the site, which was engulfed in flames.

The Town of Brookhaven Fire Marshal also responded to the scene, but officials have not indicated the focus of any investigation.