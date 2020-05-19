TODAY'S PAPER
Vacant Patchogue building gutted in fire, officials say

Fire officials said three commercial garage bays were

Fire officials said three commercial garage bays were destroyed in an early morning fire in Patchogue Tuesday. Credit: Stringer News Service

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Arson Squad investigators are trying to determine the cause of an early morning fire that gutted a vacant commercial building Tuesday on West Main Street in Patchogue, Suffolk County police and fire officials said.

The fire was reported in a 911 call at 4:18 a.m. and firefighters from Patchogue, North Patchogue and Blue Point arrived to find the building fully engulfed, officials said. Fire officials said three commercial garage bays were destroyed and officials said there was a partial collapse.

Firefighters were able to protect a separate nearby structure and officials said there were no reported injuries.

Photos from the scene showed firefighters dousing the site, which was engulfed in flames.

The Town of Brookhaven Fire Marshal also responded to the scene, but officials have not indicated the focus of any investigation.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

