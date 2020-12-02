TODAY'S PAPER
Body found on Westhampton Beach, Suffolk police investigating, officials say

Suffolk police at Cupsogue State Beach Park on Wednesday after a body was found in the area, authorities said. Credit: John Roca

Suffolk police said homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found Wednesday afternoon on Westhampton Beach.

Officers responded after a report at about 1:20 p.m. of a body on the beach near Dune Road.

No other information was immediately available, including the gender and age of the person or where exactly on the beach the body was found.

A photo taken at the scene Wednesday showed Suffolk police investigators at Cupsogue Beach County Park, just to the west of Westhampton Beach.

On Nov. 6, the U.S. Coast Guard said, a 16-year-old boy was swept into the water by the Moriches Inlet while fishing at the park, which abuts Dunes Road.

A Suffolk police spokesman said he had no information about whether the body found Wednesday was that of the teenager.

The Coast Guard searched for the teen, whose identity was not made public by authorities. They suspended the search Nov. 7.

