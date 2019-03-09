Thousands of people, many with shamrocks painted on their faces, and green and gold beads around their necks, lined the streets of downtown Westhampton Beach Saturday for the village’s 52nd annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.

The theme — the "dawg days of summer" — might have seemed an unusual choice with snow still covering the ground in some spots. But Aram Terchunian, this year’s grand marshal, picked it to honor his late wife.

Lise Frielinghaus, who died in January of last year, was a longtime art teacher in the Westhampton Beach school district and the founder of Art Dawg studio in Westhampton Beach. “She loved the parade,” said Terchunian, 60, a coastal geologist with a firm in the community. “It was always the harbinger of spring and unofficial kickoff of summer.”

Firefighters from departments across the East End marched ahead of their engines, and floats from local businesses cruised down the one-mile parade route, which began near Westhampton Beach Elementary School and ran down Main Street.

There were about 60 floats covered in green and decorated to fit this year’s "dawg days" theme. One of the winning floats, built by the Raynor Country Day School, was painted with pawprints, another was covered in sand and made to look like the beach.

Tim Laube, president of the parade committee, said Terchunian — a former member of the school board and member of the local Rotary Club — was chosen as grand marshal because of his commitment to serving the community.

Terchunian, who has lived in Westhampton Beach since he was a child, said leading the parade was a “dream come true.” On Saturday, he wore a tux and a top hat, and a button with a photo of Frielinghaus. He believes she had a hand in the good weather and had made certain it wouldn't rain on his parade.

It was sunny and nearly warm enough for revelers to shed their green coats and sweatshirts, drawing what Taube said was a larger-than-usual crowd. “We had great weather and a great turnout this year,” he said. “For the last three years we’ve had a little bad luck and it really depressed turnout.”

Tommy and Lauren Jacobsen of Riverhead were excited about the mild weather. They brought their daughter, Kinsley, 2, to the parade to watch her grandparents — both members of the Eastport Fire Department — march past.

“I grew up out here, so it’s nice we can bring her here to experience it too,” Tommy Jacobsen said.