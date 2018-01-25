TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 29° Good Evening
Scattered Clouds 29° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Suffolk County offers free water quality tests in Westhampton

Residents are eligible if they use private wells and live between Beaverdam Creek, Moriches Bay, the Speonk River and less than 1 mile north of Old Country Road.

By Jesse Coburn jesse.coburn@newsday.com @jesse_coburn
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Suffolk County Department of Health Services is offering free water quality tests to homeowners near Old Country Road in Westhampton who use private wells that may contain contaminants.

A survey conducted by the department in December found 55 properties there that may rely on private wells, some of which have been found to contain chemicals labeled hazardous by the state Department of Environmental Conservation, the county said in a Thursday news release.

The chemicals, known collectively as perfluoroalkyl substances, have been used to make repellent coatings, firefighting foam and other commercial and industrial products. High levels of exposure may pose threats to fetuses, breast-feeding infants, thyroids and immune systems, among other harmful health effects, according to the release.

Residents are eligible for the testing if they use private wells and live between Beaverdam Creek, Moriches Bay, the Speonk River and less than 1 mile north of Old Country Road.

The chemicals detected in one private well in the area exceeded 70 parts per trillion, which the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has deemed a “health advisory level,” according to the agency’s website.

To request testing, residents may contact the department’s Office of Water Resources at 631-852-5810.

The DEC will provide free bottled water to households in the survey area. They should call 631-852-4820 to request a delivery.

Homes in the survey area that are connected to a public water system do not need to undergo testing, the county said.

Jesse Coburn covers the Town of Babylon, including Babylon Village, Copiague, East Farmingdale, Deer Park, North Babylon, Gilgo Beach and Oak Beach. He's worked at Newsday since 2016.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Tarana Burke, founder of the #MeToo movement, comes #MeToo founder to appear Sunday at SBU
Eastport-South Manor Superintendent Patrick Brimstein, right, and assistant District on state fiscal-stress list eyes cuts
Nurse May Bernaldez gives flu shots to a NY flu epidemic prompts Cuomo executive order
Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman says owners of AG: Car wash owner owes workers $1.6M
Ralph Keppler, 27, appeared in court on Thursday, Cops: Attempted murder charge in sneak attack
Anthony D'Urso, at his Port Washington home Friday, LIer’s family helped hide Jews from Nazis
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE