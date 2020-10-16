TODAY'S PAPER
2 killed in head-on collision in Westhampton, police say

Two people were killed in a head-on collision

Two people were killed in a head-on collision Friday afternoon on Montauk Highway just east of Tanner's Neck Lane in Westhampton, Southampton Town police said. Credit: Stringer News Service

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A head-on collision between a sport utility vehicle and a car Friday afternoon in Westhampton killed the driver of each vehicle, officials said.

A statement by Southampton Town police identified those who died as Christine Kebbe, 63, of Remsenburg, and William Vogel, 89, of Cutchogue.

Both were pronounced dead at Peconic Bay Medical Center following the 2:08 p.m. crash, police said.

Kebbe was behind the wheel of a 2008 Honda CRV eastbound on Montauk Highway while Vogel drove a 2010 Honda Accord westbound on Montauk Highway, police said. Vogel then caused the collision by crossing into Kebbe’s lane, police said.

Kebbe’s dog was in the vehicle with her during the crash, police said. Animal control personnel with Southampton Town treated the dog, cops said.

An investigation was underway to determine the cause of the crash, police said.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

