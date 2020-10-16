A head-on collision between a sport utility vehicle and a car Friday afternoon in Westhampton killed the driver of each vehicle, officials said.

A statement by Southampton Town police identified those who died as Christine Kebbe, 63, of Remsenburg, and William Vogel, 89, of Cutchogue.

Both were pronounced dead at Peconic Bay Medical Center following the 2:08 p.m. crash, police said.

Kebbe was behind the wheel of a 2008 Honda CRV eastbound on Montauk Highway while Vogel drove a 2010 Honda Accord westbound on Montauk Highway, police said. Vogel then caused the collision by crossing into Kebbe’s lane, police said.

Kebbe’s dog was in the vehicle with her during the crash, police said. Animal control personnel with Southampton Town treated the dog, cops said.

An investigation was underway to determine the cause of the crash, police said.