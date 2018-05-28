TODAY'S PAPER
Necropsy to be done on whale found washed up on Fire Island

The body of a dead humpback whale washed

The body of a dead humpback whale washed up at Point O'Woods on Fire Island on Sunday, officials said. Photo Credit: Fire Island National Seashore

By Laura Blasey laura.blasey@newsday.com @lblasey
Biologists will conduct a necropsy to determine how a whale found on Fire Island died.

The 35-to-40 foot long humpback was reported washed up in Point O’Woods on Sunday “in an advanced state of decomposition,” according to the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society.

The society’s team was beginning the necropsy at 11 a.m. Monday with support from the state Department of Environmental Conservation, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Fire Island National Seashore.

Further details will be available when the procedure is complete, an AMCS spokeswoman said.

Members of the public are asked to keep 150 feet away from the whale and other marine animals under the federal Marine Mammal Protection Act.

Laura Blasey covers trending stories and breaking news for the Long Island desk. She has been at Newsday since 2015 and is a University of Maryland alumna.

