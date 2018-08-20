Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Evening
74° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Suffolk DA drops DWI charge against Riverhead driver who struck boy

William Downing was driving onto his own street when his car collided with the boy, who was seriously injured.

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
Print

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office on Monday dropped a drunken driving charge against a Riverhead driver who police say struck and seriously injured a child on a bicycle.

The DWI charge against William H. Downing, 77, was dropped after blood tests taken after the Aug. 4 crash at the police station showed he had a blood-alcohol level of .03 percent, said DA spokeswoman Sheila Kelly. Under state law, a person can be charged with DWI if a blood or breath test registers with .08 percent blood alcohol level or above.

At the scene earlier, Downing had registered a .05 percent blood alcohol level on a preliminary breath test — below the legal threshold for intoxication. But state law allows police to file that charge based on the officer's observations and judgment.

Downing had been turning his 2003 Cadillac Escalade EXT left onto Doris Avenue from Lewis Street in Riverhead at 6:41 p.m. when he collided with the 5-year-old boy, police said.

Police said they found the boy lying in the roadway with serious injuries to his head. The boy was flown by Suffolk County Police Department helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital. His condition was upgraded from critical to stable the next day, police said. He is now back home.

On Monday, Downing's attorney, Daniel Rodgers, criticized the handling of the case by the Riverhead police. Rodgers said the arrest was made despite the breath test at the scene showing Downing was not legally intoxicated and without a field sobriety test.

"They simply put him in handcuffs, took him away, and locked him up for the night," Rodgers said. "This was just a horrible, horrible case."

He said Downing, who was turning onto his own street, stayed with the boy at the scene, called 911 and cooperated with police.

The Riverhead police declined to comment Monday.

No other charges were filed against Downing.

Mugshot,

Craig Schneider is a Long Island native and Stony Brook University alumnus. He joined Newsday as a general assignment reporter in January 2018 after 20 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Latest Long Island News

Pope Francis speaks to journalists aboard a flight LI Catholics weigh in on pope's sex-abuse letter
Christopher Cordeiro, 20, of Bethpage, faces several arson Firefighter charged with arson appears in court
Chad Trusnovec, left, holds up the first board Lake draining begins to return it to recreational use
Senior housing is proposed at the Indian Hills Developer outlines proposed senior housing plan
Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of light Forecast: Cool but heat, humidity returns Wednesday
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran holds some of No source yet for medical waste on beaches, officials say