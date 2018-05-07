The William Floyd School District said it canceled all outdoor recess and outdoor physical education classes Monday because of police activity in the Mastic area.

“All athletic events scheduled for this afternoon will take place as planned,” the district said in a Twitter alert.

A district spokesman said the action was taken “out of an abundance of caution.”

A Suffolk County police spokeswoman said the only activity in the area took place about 4:30 a.m. when two unoccupied vehicles on Meadowmere Avenue were hit by gunfire.

No structures or people were hit, there were no arrests and the investigation was continuing, the spokeswoman said.