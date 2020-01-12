TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Crash closes William Floyd Parkway near Shirley police precinct

The scene of an early morning crash Sunday

The scene of an early morning crash Sunday on the northbound William Floyd Parkway in Shirley that police said left at least one person with serious injuries. Credit: LiHotShots/Thomas J. Lambui

By Vera Chinese
At least one person was seriously injured and a portion of William Floyd Parkway in Shirley remained closed Sunday morning in both directions after a crash near the Suffolk police department's Seventh Precinct, police said.

The crash was reported about 4 a.m., police said. Photos from the scene showed a gray sedan after it crashed into a guardrail on the northbound parkway and an overturned vehicle nearby.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

