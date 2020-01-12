Cops: Crash closes William Floyd Parkway near Shirley police precinct
At least one person was seriously injured and a portion of William Floyd Parkway in Shirley remained closed Sunday morning in both directions after a crash near the Suffolk police department's Seventh Precinct, police said.
The crash was reported about 4 a.m., police said. Photos from the scene showed a gray sedan after it crashed into a guardrail on the northbound parkway and an overturned vehicle nearby.
Comments
