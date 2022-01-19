TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Man killed after losing control of SUV on William Floyd Parkway

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
A motorist was killed Tuesday night in Shirley when he lost control of an SUV on the William Floyd Parkway, left the roadway and crashed into a wooded area, Suffolk police said.

Akeem Brothers, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 6:55 p.m. crash on the southbound parkway, just north of the Dawn Drive exit, according to police.

The SUV veered off the parkway, overturned and continued another 30 feet before crashing into the wooded area, police said.

Police did not immediately release Brothers' hometown.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check and Suffolk police ask anyone with information to call Seventh Squad detectives at 631-852-8752.

