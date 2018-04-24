A Suffolk police detective with a “standout personality” died of colon cancer Monday after a 31-year career in which he was “instrumental” in bringing MS-13 gang members to justice, his friends and family said.

William Maldonado, 53, was Cop of the Year in 1990 and last year received the Police Commissioner’s Extraordinary Service Award for his leadership skills while battling a life-threatening disease — taking limited sick time despite having been diagnosed in June 2015 after a routine colonoscopy, Suffolk police said.

“Willie had a larger-than-life personality, which would command a room,” said Det. Michael Soto, Maldonado’s partner throughout most of his career. “People would gravitate toward him to hear his jokes and stories. His motto was ‘Never let the truth get in the way of a good story.’ ”

A 1987 recruit, Maldonado worked in the Fifth Precinct before making detective seven years later, spending much of his career in the major case unit, which investigates bank robberies, officials said. Most recently, he was assigned to the FBI Long Island Gang Task Force, where he helped in the prosecution of more than 40 MS-13 gang members, clearing more than a dozen homicides and 25 robberies, police said.

His wife of 17 years, Second Precinct Det. Christine Tamaro, said socializing was her husband’s “hobby” but police work was in his blood.

“No matter the detail, Willie gave 1,000 percent,” Tamaro said. “He was always on the side of right and no money or influence could ever make him compromise his integrity.”

Suffolk police officials praised Maldonado on Tuesday, from his work ethic to his grace as he grappled with a deadly disease.

“He battled cancer with an exceptional dignity and grace that was inspirational and without complaint,” Chief of Department Stuart Cameron said. “His work ethic was extraordinary and his efforts made Suffolk County a safer place. His good humor and smiling face will forever be etched into our memories.”

Suffolk Acting Commissioner Geraldine Hart described him as “instrumental” in the fight against the violent MS-13 gang.

“We lost a remarkable detective and a remarkable human being, who served this department with distinction for more than 30 years,” Hart said.

Maldonado received many honors, including 12 department recognitions, two command recognitions and two Meritorious Awards, police said.

“Willie brought everyone together,” said Insp. Robert Waring, a friend since the pair began working together in 1987 at the Fifth Precinct. “In the end, he had friends from every stage of his life supporting him because he would have been there supporting us.”

Tamaro said she hopes her husband’s death will be a reminder of the importance of early detection.

Besides his wife, Maldonado is survived by his daughters, Nicole and Brooke. Funeral arrangements were not immediately released.