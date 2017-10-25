Subscribe
    Cutchogue vineyard shuts down after state suspends liquor license

    Updated
    lisa.irizarry@newsday.com

    The attorney for Vineyard 48 in Cutchogue

    The attorney for Vineyard 48 in Cutchogue on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, offered a no contest plea to cancel the winery's liquor license and it was accepted, officials said. (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    The owners of Vineyard 48 in Cutchogue — the subject of complaints from neighbors about public sex, fighting and intoxicated patrons — have canceled their liquor license and will close permanently, officials said Wednesday.

    The closure comes after the State Liquor Authority on Oct. 5 suspended alcohol sales and consumption at the County Route 48 winery, and follows years of reports to police...

