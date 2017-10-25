The owners of Vineyard 48 in Cutchogue — the subject of complaints from neighbors about public sex, fighting and intoxicated patrons — have canceled their liquor license and will close permanently, officials said Wednesday.
The closure comes after the State Liquor Authority on Oct. 5 suspended alcohol sales and consumption at the County Route 48 winery, and follows years of reports to police...
