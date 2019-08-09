A construction worker was killed and two others injured Friday after a pickup truck became entangled in wire the men were laying and dragged them in Port Jefferson Station, police said.

Arthur Oldakowski, 22, of Maspeth, was taken to John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson where he was pronounced dead, Suffolk County police said in a release.

Oldakowski and two other workers were preparing to hoist a cable guide wire into place above North Bicycle Path south of Route 112 at 1:30 p.m. when a 2016 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by another man passed over it. The wire caught on the truck’s undercarriage, pulled taut and flipped the truck, pulling the men, police said.

Injured in the incident were construction workers Rodrigo Corrales, 50, of Corona, who was in critical but stable condition at Stony Brook University Hospital Friday night. Anes Music, 23, of Glendale, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck, Bryan Masem, 41, of Yaphank, was not injured. Police said no charges had been filed.

Police impounded the truck for a safety check. They ask anyone with information about the crash to call the department’s Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.