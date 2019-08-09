TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Evening
SEARCH
71° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Police: Construction worker killed, two others injured as truck flips in Port Jefferson Station

The scene of the incident on southbound North

The scene of the incident on southbound North Bicycle Path in Port Jefferson Station where one man died and two others were injured on Friday. Suffolk County police are investigating. Photo Credit: Stringer News

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
Print

A construction worker was killed and two others injured Friday after a pickup truck became entangled in wire the men were laying and dragged them in Port Jefferson Station, police said. 

Arthur Oldakowski, 22, of Maspeth, was taken to John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson where he was pronounced dead, Suffolk County police said in a release. 

Oldakowski and two other workers were preparing to hoist a cable guide wire into place above North Bicycle Path south of Route 112 at 1:30 p.m. when a 2016 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by another man passed over it. The wire caught on the truck’s undercarriage, pulled taut and flipped the truck, pulling the men, police said. 

Injured in the incident were construction workers Rodrigo Corrales, 50, of Corona, who was in critical but stable condition at Stony Brook University Hospital Friday night. Anes Music, 23, of Glendale, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with minor injuries. 

The driver of the pickup truck, Bryan Masem, 41, of Yaphank, was not injured. Police said no charges had been filed.

 Police impounded the truck for a safety check. They ask anyone with information about the crash to call the department’s Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

Nicholas Spangler covers the Town of Smithtown and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Brixx and Barley, a gastropub in Long Beach Salmonella shuts down Long Beach restaurant 
People watch as President Donald Trump's motorcade passes Trump's visit to Hamptons spurs political faceoffs
Nassau County for the first time is using LIer keeps pressing for Nassau assessment data
A view of an FDNY ambulance in 2016. FDNY: Patient data may haven been compromised
Long Island Rail Road commuters stand by as Watchdog group criticizes MTA plan
Officers Anthony Chin, left and Chris DeFeo, right, Suffolk honors 3 officers' sea rescues
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search