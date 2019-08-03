A 65-year-old woman died Saturday afternoon after falling off a tube being pulled by a boat in Peconic Bay, authorities said.

After the woman and a 13-year-old girl fell off the tube, the girl was pulled onto the boat, but the woman was unable to get onto the vessel, Southampton Town Police Sgt. Carl Schottenhamel said in a news release. The woman may have had a medical emergency and become unconscious, he said.

Police received a call about the incident at 1:30 p.m. A Suffolk County Police aviation unit found the drifting vessel, and marine units located the woman and pulled her from the water, police said. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident occurred off Red Cedar Point, which is east of Riverhead, Sgt. Howard Kalb said. The cause of death will be determined by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office, he said.