North Babylon woman, 77, falls into cesspool, is trapped for 2 hours

Suffolk police and North Babylon Fire Department respond

Suffolk police and North Babylon Fire Department respond after a woman fell into a cesspool outside her North Babylon home Wednesday. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
A 77-year-old woman fell into the cesspool outside her North Babylon home Wednesday and was trapped there for about two hours until her husband found her, Suffolk police said.

Then the  woman was there for about 50 minutes longer as crews from several fire departments, First Precinct police and emergency service police assembled a makeshift pulley system and lifted her out about 7:15 p.m., police said.

The woman had stepped on the cesspool cover outside her Weeks Road residence about 4:30 p.m. and it gave way, police said. She fell about 4 to 6 feet into the waste and could not get out, officials said. Her husband discovered her about 6:25.

Experts on extrication arrived from nearby fire departments to help her out, police said. She sustained a non-life-threatening leg injury and was treated at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip.

The woman's name and other details were not released.

