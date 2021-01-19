Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman found in an apartment in Huntington Monday following a wellness check requested by the landlord, who had not seen the tenant "in several days," Suffolk County police said.

Police said that while investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy, the cause of death appears to be "suspicious."

Police said officers responding to the 911 call for the wellness check found the woman dead in the apartment on Elm Street just after 2 p.m. Monday.

Police have not released the identity of the woman, pending notification of next of kin. It was not immediately clear when she died.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the case to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.