TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Evening
SEARCH
39° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Suffolk police investigating 'suspicious' death in Huntington

A woman was found dead in her Huntington

A woman was found dead in her Huntington apartment Monday afternoon after police were called for a wellness check, Suffolk police said. Credit: James Carbone

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman found in an apartment in Huntington Monday following a wellness check requested by the landlord, who had not seen the tenant "in several days," Suffolk County police said.

Police said that while investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy, the cause of death appears to be "suspicious."

Police said officers responding to the 911 call for the wellness check found the woman dead in the apartment on Elm Street just after 2 p.m. Monday.

Police have not released the identity of the woman, pending notification of next of kin. It was not immediately clear when she died.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the case to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

A COVID-19 vaccination Dec. 15 at Stony Brook Experts answer your COVID-19 vaccine questions
Long Island Rail Road commuters got a reprieve MTA postpones proposed fare increase vote
Sharin Bonner of Westbury getting her first dose Vaccines wanted: Supply in question as more seek COVID-19 shots
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Jan. 15, 2021. Cuomo proposes 'two scenario' budget — hinging on D.C. help
PSEG Long Island says scammers are calling customers PSEG LI warns customers of phone scam
Thousands splashed into the ocean at Long Beach Pandemic gives Polar Bear plunge the cold shoulder this year
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search