A woman who was injured when a military Humvee on display at a Farmingville festival suddenly went out of gear and careened down a hill into a crowd of people was in critical condition Sunday.

Suffolk County police said Suzette Lamonica, 46, of Brookhaven, was pinned against a food truck after the vehicle rolled down an embankment shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday.

Police said Lamonica suffered serious arm and leg injuries and was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital by the Farmingdale Fire Department.

Lamonica was listed in critical condition Sunday, according to a hospital spokeswoman, Lauren Sheprow.

Richard Gherardi, 30, of East Hampton — who police said was in the food truck when it was struck by the Humvee and was splashed with hot cooking oil — was also taken to the hospital, but information about whether he remained there was not immediately available.

Two other women were also injured but refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

Meanwhile Sunday, police said an investigation, including a safety check of the vehicle, was continuing.

The U.S. Army Reserve Humvee was one of the most popular attractions at the festival, held at the Pennysaver Amphitheater at Bald Hill. The event, called the Long Island Bacon Bash, was shut down nearly five hours earlier than planned after the accident occurred.

The Town of Brookhaven owns The Pennysaver Amphitheater.