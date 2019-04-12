A woman died after jumping from an overpass on the Long Island Expressway in an apparent suicide that led to a shutdown of traffic in both directions Friday night in Islandia, Suffolk County police said.

She was struck by a vehicle near Exit 58 about 6:40 p.m., police said.

The westbound lanes reopened after about an hour, police said, and the eastbound lanes reopened just before 9:30 p.m.