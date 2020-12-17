TODAY'S PAPER
Woman struck by car in Bellport dies

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A woman died when she was struck by a car along Brookhaven Avenue in Bellport shortly after midnight; the driver, a 26-year-old man who lives in that village, escaped injury, Suffolk police said.

The man was driving a 2009 Honda Civic, headed east, near Station Road, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian in the roadway, police said. The victim, a 48-year-old woman, died at the scene, police said.

The victim's identity was withheld until her family could be notified.

Anyone who can help investigators should call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

